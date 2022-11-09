Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,468 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.69% of Ocuphire Pharma worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Ocuphire Pharma Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,715. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Ocuphire Pharma Profile

Ocuphire Pharma ( NASDAQ:OCUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.