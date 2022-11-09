Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 372 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,217,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after buying an additional 606,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after buying an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after buying an additional 150,003 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,972. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.75. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $327.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

