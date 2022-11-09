Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $197,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,967,000 after buying an additional 1,465,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after buying an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.07. 1,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,503. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

