Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in XPEL by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in XPEL by 5.0% during the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in XPEL during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.88.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. XPEL had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $480,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,153,389 shares in the company, valued at $69,295,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $392,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,504,345.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $480,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,153,389 shares in the company, valued at $69,295,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,087 shares of company stock worth $8,228,450. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPEL shares. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on XPEL to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on XPEL in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

