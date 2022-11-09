Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $903,000 Holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Provention Bio by 309.2% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 22.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Price Performance

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Provention Bio Company Profile

PRVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

