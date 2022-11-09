Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 90,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Rambus by 9.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Rambus by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 78,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 47,677 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 11.2% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 490,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Rambus stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.78 and a beta of 1.17. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

