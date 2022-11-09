Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 46,432 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,432 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.60% of Inotiv worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 10.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 84,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Inotiv Price Performance

Shares of NOTV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,992. The company has a market capitalization of $411.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.64. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inotiv

In related news, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $198,826.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,843.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inotiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.