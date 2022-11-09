Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 205 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after buying an additional 1,540,145 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,345,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 17,911.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 313,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,903,000 after buying an additional 308,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 845.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after buying an additional 271,447 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.95. 1,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.12. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

