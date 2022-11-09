Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 561 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.28. 628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,121. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

