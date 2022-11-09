Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Announces Earnings Results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 1.7 %
RBA opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.80.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 39.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.