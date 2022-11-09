Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Announces Earnings Results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 1.7 %

RBA opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.80.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 554,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 59.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,272 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

