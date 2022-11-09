Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. 108,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,076. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $889,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

