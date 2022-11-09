Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $430,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

