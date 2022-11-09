River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.67). 168,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 52,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.50 ($1.63).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 169.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment news, insider John Blowers purchased 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £3,295.92 ($3,794.96).

About River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

