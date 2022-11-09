Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 11.6%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 28.11 and last traded at 28.16. 546,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,255,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at 31.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 63.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion and a PE ratio of -1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is 31.88.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. The business had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318,672 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $521,692,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,561,052 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,401,000 after acquiring an additional 450,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,397 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $95,042,000 after buying an additional 407,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

