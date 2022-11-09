Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 986,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,766,796. The company has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

