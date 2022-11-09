Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $689,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $100.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,744. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

