Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.9% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,107,000. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,527 shares of company stock worth $12,668,819 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $211.20. The stock had a trading volume of 38,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,489. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

