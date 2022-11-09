Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,588,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

HON stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.26. 76,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $140.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

