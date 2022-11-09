Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Lowers Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,219 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.07% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,964,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $33.71. 31,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,160. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12.

Separately, StockNews.com cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

