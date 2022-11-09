Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.90) Per Share

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roku in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.90) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.68). The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Roku to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.60.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $51.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. Roku has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $283.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 31.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

