Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $416.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

