Rosenblatt Securities Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $80.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $68,549,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after buying an additional 766,170 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,573,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

