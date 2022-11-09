Roth Capital Cuts Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $170.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.21% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.17.
Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $87.47 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53.
Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.