Roth Capital Cuts Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $170.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.17.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $87.47 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,975,000 after acquiring an additional 88,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163,999 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

