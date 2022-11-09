Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $4.80 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Rover Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Rover Group stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $855.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 1.36. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $219,782. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth about $1,870,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth about $1,890,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth about $2,222,000. StepStone Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 3,038,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 643,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth about $8,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

