Royal Bank of Canada Trims Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Target Price to $46.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 661.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.