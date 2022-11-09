Royal Bank of Canada Trims Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Target Price to $9.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Vivint Smart Home Price Performance
VVNT opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.
About Vivint Smart Home
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.