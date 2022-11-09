RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 17.4% Lower This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $54.78 million and approximately $25,840.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $16,862.88 or 1.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,862.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00317811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00122084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00753045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00579814 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00229972 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,249 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co.

