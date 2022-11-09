Rune (RUNE) Trading 61.6% Lower Over Last Week

Rune (RUNE) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Rune token can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00007096 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $21,871.07 and approximately $45.08 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rune has traded down 61.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00534668 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,447.67 or 0.27850000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.47728699 USD and is down -7.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

