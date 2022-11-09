RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Shares Down 1%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.11 and last traded at $38.57. 79,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 56,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($42.50) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($53.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.01.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

