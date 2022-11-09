Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a payout ratio of 190.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -148.88 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 585.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.