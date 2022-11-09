Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sanofi from €112.00 ($112.00) to €93.00 ($93.00) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

