Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.24-$7.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut Sanofi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.88.
SNY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.54. 37,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,426. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
