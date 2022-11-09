Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $46.76 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $46.76 million and $121,410.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,206.89 or 0.06873530 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00032028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00080420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00065313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00012864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00023570 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

