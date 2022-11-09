Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Up 3.6%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 36,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 143,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Savara Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $132.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 39.23, a current ratio of 39.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,771,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,021.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,771,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,021.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 31,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $42,927.66. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,802,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 68,507 shares of company stock valued at $96,212 in the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Savara by 6.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Savara by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Savara by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Savara by 235.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 856,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 140,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

