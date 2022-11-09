Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,046 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.53. 913,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $54.45.

