Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.79. 1,794,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,760,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82.
Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.
