Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,761 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

