Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Trading Up 5.4%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.12 and last traded at $138.61. Approximately 25,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 979,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.18.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.31. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Seagen by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Seagen by 786.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in Seagen by 1,331.9% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.