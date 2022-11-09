Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Trading Up 5.4%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.12 and last traded at $138.61. Approximately 25,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 979,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.18.
Seagen Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.31. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.60.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Seagen by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Seagen by 786.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in Seagen by 1,331.9% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.