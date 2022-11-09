Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 168,366 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 155,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.