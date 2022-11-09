SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.