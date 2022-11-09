Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 14,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,035,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SENS. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Senseonics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Senseonics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Senseonics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $495.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Senseonics had a net margin of 2,317.41% and a negative return on equity of 132.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,431,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,097,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,055,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 77,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Senseonics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

