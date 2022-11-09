SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price Down 8.2%

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 122,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,752,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on S. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in SentinelOne by 9.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.