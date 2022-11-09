Serinus Energy (TSE:SEN) Shares Up 72%

Serinus Energy plc (TSE:SEN – Get Rating) shares rose 72% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 6,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Serinus Energy Stock Up 72.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.30.

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 45% working interest in the Sabria concession; and a 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida, Ech Chouech, Sanrhar, and Zinnia concessions located in Tunisia.

