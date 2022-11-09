Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

SCI traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,806. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $810,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 210.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

