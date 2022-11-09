Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Shares Down 1.4%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.45 and last traded at C$8.45. Approximately 4,912,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 1,882,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.57.

Seven Generations Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

