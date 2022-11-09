Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Trading Up 1.9%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.35 and last traded at $45.25. Approximately 9,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

