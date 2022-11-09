Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 2,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Shoprite Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15.

Shoprite Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1477 per share. This is a boost from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.11%.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

