Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IGG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($13.93) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($11.51) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,070 ($12.32).

IG Group Price Performance

Shares of IGG opened at GBX 780 ($8.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 778.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 758.84. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 646.75 ($7.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 883 ($10.17).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

