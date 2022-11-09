Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.78) to GBX 145 ($1.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 115 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.90) to GBX 155 ($1.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 175.38 ($2.02).

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 3.8 %

LON:MKS opened at GBX 112.60 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 127.99. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.14.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

