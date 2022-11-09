SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $429.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.13.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. The business had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $29,548.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,230.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $29,548.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,230.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,916 shares of company stock worth $468,710 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after acquiring an additional 921,670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 118.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 601,263 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 395,658 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 225.6% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 404,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 280,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 47.9% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 220,423 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

